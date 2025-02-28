TVS Indeon Powers Up Production to Meet E-Mobility Demand

TVS Indeon Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucas TVS Ltd, has significantly increased its lithium battery production at its facility near SIPCOT Industrial Park to cater to the burgeoning demand for lithium-ion battery packs in the electric mobility sector, as announced by top officials on Friday.

The battery manufacturing unit, which began operations in 2024 with a production capacity of 1 GWh, is now set to produce up to 1,500 packs per day. By doubling its output to 1,000 packs daily, the plant will employ over 200 people and initiate a second production shift, aiming for full capacity by March 2026.

According to T K Balaji, Chairman and Managing Director of Lucas-TVS Ltd and TVS Indeon Ltd, this expansion marks a pivotal step towards providing affordable e-mobility solutions with superior quality and safety standards. The facility, which currently supplies TVS Motor Company exclusively, is integral to addressing the growing need for lithium-ion battery packs in e-mobility and energy storage markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)