TVS Indeon Powers Up Production to Meet E-Mobility Demand

TVS Indeon Ltd, a subsidiary of Lucas TVS Ltd, expands its lithium battery production to meet the rising demand in the e-mobility sector. The facility, capable of producing 1,500 battery packs daily, aims to double output by 2026, creating more jobs and fostering sustainable solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:30 IST
TVS Indeon Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucas TVS Ltd, has significantly increased its lithium battery production at its facility near SIPCOT Industrial Park to cater to the burgeoning demand for lithium-ion battery packs in the electric mobility sector, as announced by top officials on Friday.

The battery manufacturing unit, which began operations in 2024 with a production capacity of 1 GWh, is now set to produce up to 1,500 packs per day. By doubling its output to 1,000 packs daily, the plant will employ over 200 people and initiate a second production shift, aiming for full capacity by March 2026.

According to T K Balaji, Chairman and Managing Director of Lucas-TVS Ltd and TVS Indeon Ltd, this expansion marks a pivotal step towards providing affordable e-mobility solutions with superior quality and safety standards. The facility, which currently supplies TVS Motor Company exclusively, is integral to addressing the growing need for lithium-ion battery packs in e-mobility and energy storage markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

