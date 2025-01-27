Left Menu

Spice and Copra Rates Surge in Mumbai

The copra and spice market in Mumbai has seen fluctuation in rates. Black pepper has seen a significant increase, while copra prices vary across regions, from Rajapur to Mumbai. These shifts in prices reflect the ongoing changes within the spice and copra industry in the region.

Mumbai's copra and spice market is witnessing notable price fluctuations. Black pepper prices are ranging between 660 and 735, indicating a notable surge.

Unbleached ginger stands at 275, maintaining stability as opposed to other commodities. Meanwhile, copra prices vary significantly across different office locations.

In Alapuzha, copra is priced at 17,000, whereas Kozhikode reports rates of 16,800. Rajapur copra reaches a high of 21,500, meanwhile, edible copra in Mumbai is slightly lower at 19,500. Furthermore, Mumbai coconut oil stands at 2,900.

