India's Rice Exporters Eye Opportunities Amid US Tariff Challenges

Indian rice exporters are cautiously optimistic following the US's imposition of a 27% tariff. Despite potential short-term disruptions, industry experts believe India's competitive edge in pricing will help maintain and even expand its market in the US, ensuring minimal long-term impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:27 IST
Indian rice exporters are adjusting their strategies after the United States imposed a 27% tariff on imports. Industry leaders are optimistic about weathering this hurdle, citing India's competitive pricing and strategic market positioning as key advantages.

Prem Garg, president of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation, emphasized that while the new tariff may create short-term fluctuations, it does not pose a significant long-term threat. India exported a significant volume of basmati rice to the US, yet West Asia remains India's primary market.

Suraj Agarwal of Ricevilla highlighted the resilience of Indian exporters, noting consistent quality and strong consumer trust in the US. Although renegotiations in contracts and pricing adjustments may be necessary, exporters are expected to navigate these challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

