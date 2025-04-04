Strengthening Ties: Modi Meets Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a pivotal meeting with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana at Dusit Palace.

The discussion centered on enhancing the multifaceted relations between India and Thailand. Modi and the Thai leaders exchanged views on their shared cultural heritage.

Significantly, they reflected on Lord Buddha's relics that traveled to Thailand last year, an initiative that has bolstered cultural connections between the two nations. Following this diplomatic visit, Modi continued his regional tour, departing for Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)