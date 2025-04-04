Strengthening Ties: Modi Meets Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida in Thailand. They discussed enhancing India-Thailand relations, focusing on cultural heritage. Discussions included the significance of the recent transport of Lord Buddha relics from India to Thailand. Modi concluded his Bangkok visit and headed to Sri Lanka.
04-04-2025
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a pivotal meeting with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana at Dusit Palace.
The discussion centered on enhancing the multifaceted relations between India and Thailand. Modi and the Thai leaders exchanged views on their shared cultural heritage.
Significantly, they reflected on Lord Buddha's relics that traveled to Thailand last year, an initiative that has bolstered cultural connections between the two nations. Following this diplomatic visit, Modi continued his regional tour, departing for Sri Lanka.
