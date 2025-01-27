Left Menu

Hospitality Sector's Industry Status: A Key Demand for Union Budget 2025-26

Rajesh Magow, MakeMyTrip's co-founder, emphasizes the need for 'industry' status for the hospitality sector and sustained infrastructure development in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025-26. This will enhance last-mile connectivity and support the growth of travel and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:39 IST
Hospitality Sector's Industry Status: A Key Demand for Union Budget 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the Union Budget 2025-26 approaches, Rajesh Magow, the co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, highlighted the pressing need for an 'industry' status for the hospitality sector and the continued development of infrastructure to achieve its true potential.

In an exclusive interview, Magow expressed his hopes for a growth-oriented budget, which should positively impact numerous sectors, including travel and tourism. He reiterated the hospitality sector's long-standing demand for industry recognition, emphasizing its importance for the overall industry.

Magow also praised the government's increasing allocation of funds for infrastructure, stressing the significance of maintaining the pace of these allocations and execution. This includes expanding highways, constructing new airports, and enhancing last-mile connectivity to sustain the momentum built over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025