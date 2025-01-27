Hospitality Sector's Industry Status: A Key Demand for Union Budget 2025-26

As the Union Budget 2025-26 approaches, Rajesh Magow, the co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, highlighted the pressing need for an 'industry' status for the hospitality sector and the continued development of infrastructure to achieve its true potential.

In an exclusive interview, Magow expressed his hopes for a growth-oriented budget, which should positively impact numerous sectors, including travel and tourism. He reiterated the hospitality sector's long-standing demand for industry recognition, emphasizing its importance for the overall industry.

Magow also praised the government's increasing allocation of funds for infrastructure, stressing the significance of maintaining the pace of these allocations and execution. This includes expanding highways, constructing new airports, and enhancing last-mile connectivity to sustain the momentum built over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)