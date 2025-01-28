Pilgrims' Journey Halted: Bus Accident Near Mata Vaishno Devi
A bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine collided with a stationary truck, injuring 13 people. The incident occurred at Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. All those injured, including children and women, are reported to be stable and are receiving treatment at a local hospital.
A bus transporting pilgrims en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine met with an accident on Tuesday.
The vehicle collided with a stationary dumper truck near Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, leading to injuries for 13 passengers on board.
Authorities confirmed the stable condition of all injured, including three children and two women, who are being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital.
