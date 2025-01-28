Left Menu

Pilgrims' Journey Halted: Bus Accident Near Mata Vaishno Devi

A bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine collided with a stationary truck, injuring 13 people. The incident occurred at Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. All those injured, including children and women, are reported to be stable and are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:41 IST
A bus transporting pilgrims en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine met with an accident on Tuesday.

The vehicle collided with a stationary dumper truck near Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, leading to injuries for 13 passengers on board.

Authorities confirmed the stable condition of all injured, including three children and two women, who are being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

