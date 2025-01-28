Pilgrims' Journey Halted: Bus Accident Near Mata Vaishno Devi

A bus transporting pilgrims en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine met with an accident on Tuesday.

The vehicle collided with a stationary dumper truck near Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, leading to injuries for 13 passengers on board.

Authorities confirmed the stable condition of all injured, including three children and two women, who are being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)