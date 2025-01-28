Plane Fire Scare at Gimhae International Airport
A plane was reported on fire at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea. Fire authorities responded promptly, and fortunately, no casualties were reported. This incident occurred as per the Yonhap news agency report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:26 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
A fire incident involving a plane at Gimhae International Airport in Busan prompted swift action from fire authorities, as reported by the Yonhap news agency.
The dramatic situation unfolded on Tuesday, causing concern among airport staff and passengers alike.
Fortunately, emergency responders reported that there were no casualties resulting from the incident, providing relief to all involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
