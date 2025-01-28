Left Menu

Plane Fire Scare at Gimhae International Airport

A plane was reported on fire at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea. Fire authorities responded promptly, and fortunately, no casualties were reported. This incident occurred as per the Yonhap news agency report.

Updated: 28-01-2025 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The dramatic situation unfolded on Tuesday, causing concern among airport staff and passengers alike.

The dramatic situation unfolded on Tuesday, causing concern among airport staff and passengers alike.

Fortunately, emergency responders reported that there were no casualties resulting from the incident, providing relief to all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

