Roof Fire Disrupts Slovak Ammo Plant Operations

A fire erupted on Wednesday at a Slovak plant involved in ammunition body production, part of the Czechoslovak Group, during reconstruction work on its roof. The incident, confirmed by CSG on Thursday, resulted in no injuries.

The plant, located in Snina and operated by ZVS Holding—a partnership between CSG's MSM unit and the Slovak government—specializes in producing bodies for artillery ammunition without the use of explosive materials.

Though operations were halted, CSG reassured stakeholders that other production facilities would ensure continuous customer deliveries. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of what is currently considered an accidental fire related to ongoing construction work.