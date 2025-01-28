Left Menu

Odisha's Investment Journey: Past Efforts and Future Aspirations

The previous Odisha government under Naveen Patnaik attracted investment intents of Rs 16 lakh crore through three Make in Odisha conclaves. While COVID-19 delayed further meetings, a recent event aims at Rs 5 lakh crore in investments. Criticism surrounds past investor trust, but optimism remains high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:08 IST
Odisha's Investment Journey: Past Efforts and Future Aspirations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJD has highlighted former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's achievement in luring investment intents worth Rs 16 lakh crore through three Make in Odisha conclaves.

Initiated by Patnaik, these business summits were first held in 2016, followed by sessions in 2018 and 2023, showcasing Odisha as a business-friendly hub.

Investor confidence and security remain key concerns, while the recent Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 aims higher, with the state government's new targets pushing optimism amidst political criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025