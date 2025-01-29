Wipro Unveils MyWiproVerse: A Glimpse into Future-Ready Workspaces

Wipro Commercial & Institutional Business has launched MyWiproVerse Hyderabad, a cutting-edge IoT-powered experience center aimed at revolutionizing workspace design. Spanning 2,000 sq. ft., this facility showcases Wipro's commitment to integrating smart technology with health-first designs and ergonomic solutions, offering a vision of future-ready workspaces.

The center invites space designers, architects, and business leaders to explore innovative lighting and seating solutions. These include modern workplace lighting, industrial and outdoor lighting, as well as diverse seating options such as executive, boardroom, and public seating suitable for various sectors like education and transportation.

According to Anuj Dhir, Senior Vice President of Wipro CIB, the MyWiproVerse center embodies a vision of spaces that enhance productivity and creativity through a synergy of advanced technology and thoughtful design. Unique features include IoT-enabled, human-centric lighting systems and ergonomic seating tailored to Indian anthropometrics, fostering well-being and efficiency. Wipro also showcases sustainable innovations like Dark Sky lighting and LiFi technology for wireless connectivity, offering visitors a firsthand look at tailored workspace solutions designed by India's Best In-house Design Studio 2024.

