Revolutionizing Metro Lighting: Halonix’s Illuminating Impact

Halonix has installed advanced lighting solutions at Delhi's Krishna Park Extension Metro Station, setting new standards for metro lighting. The initiative enhances aesthetics, ensures safety, and promotes energy efficiency. Halonix is committed to pioneering innovative lighting across India’s public infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Halonix, a leader in lighting solutions, has transformed Krishna Park Extension Metro Station in Delhi with advanced lighting technology.

The state-of-the-art lighting not only enhances station aesthetics but also ensures well-lit spaces for commuter safety and energy efficiency.

Halonix is furthering its mission of revolutionizing public infrastructure lighting across India, aligning with national sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

