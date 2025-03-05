Left Menu

Displeasure Over Seating Arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed a seating issue with AAP legislator Mehraj Malik during a House session. Malik was upset about sitting behind BJP members. Abdullah reassured him, causing laughter. The discussion also touched on Jammu Kashmir's power distribution challenges with T&D losses highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:23 IST
In a recent session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, a seating arrangement dispute emerged when AAP legislator Mehraj Malik expressed discontent over his seat behind BJP members. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded with a light-hearted remark, calling Malik "a younger brother," which diffused tension and elicited laughter across the assembly.

During the session, Malik raised concerns about the government's failure to improve power distribution in the Doda district. Chief Minister Abdullah acknowledged the challenges surrounding transmission and distribution (T&D) losses, which are currently at 50%. Efforts are underway to complete loss reduction works with a budget of Rs 86.28 crore by next year.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather reminded Malik about proper conduct during the session, underscoring the importance of seating decisions by the Speaker as the House's custodian. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary also advised Malik to respect the proceedings, affirming the assembly's decorum.

