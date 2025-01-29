Madhya Pradesh CM Lures Japanese Investments with Promising Opportunities
On a four-day visit to Japan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is engaging with Japanese investors. His meetings highlight investment opportunities in sectors like IT, healthcare, and railways. This visit is part of the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh' campaign, aimed at attracting foreign investments ahead of a summit in 2025.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is intensifying efforts to attract Japanese investors by showcasing the state's vast potential across various sectors. During his ongoing tour in Japan, Yadav held numerous meetings with institutional and governmental heads, all of which reportedly yielded positive outcomes.
The Chief Minister emphasized Madhya Pradesh's business potential, particularly in IT, education, healthcare, and railways. He noted the state's interest in collaborating closely with Japanese counterparts to enhance investment and cooperation opportunities. Among notable discussions, Yadav engaged with Yuji Fukasawa, Chair of the Committee South Asia, Keidanren, focusing on Japanese railway technology for possible collaborations.
Yadav's visit aligns with the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh' initiative, aimed at bolstering foreign investments ahead of the Global Investors Summit 2025. He is meeting with prominent Japanese companies to position Madhya Pradesh as a prime investment destination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
