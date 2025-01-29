Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Lures Japanese Investments with Promising Opportunities

On a four-day visit to Japan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is engaging with Japanese investors. His meetings highlight investment opportunities in sectors like IT, healthcare, and railways. This visit is part of the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh' campaign, aimed at attracting foreign investments ahead of a summit in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:15 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Lures Japanese Investments with Promising Opportunities
Mohan Yadav Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is intensifying efforts to attract Japanese investors by showcasing the state's vast potential across various sectors. During his ongoing tour in Japan, Yadav held numerous meetings with institutional and governmental heads, all of which reportedly yielded positive outcomes.

The Chief Minister emphasized Madhya Pradesh's business potential, particularly in IT, education, healthcare, and railways. He noted the state's interest in collaborating closely with Japanese counterparts to enhance investment and cooperation opportunities. Among notable discussions, Yadav engaged with Yuji Fukasawa, Chair of the Committee South Asia, Keidanren, focusing on Japanese railway technology for possible collaborations.

Yadav's visit aligns with the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh' initiative, aimed at bolstering foreign investments ahead of the Global Investors Summit 2025. He is meeting with prominent Japanese companies to position Madhya Pradesh as a prime investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025