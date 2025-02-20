Left Menu

Juventus Struggles as Italian Clubs Falter in Champions League

Juventus exits the Champions League after a 3-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven, adding to a string of Italian clubs' failures in the tournament. Despite Timothy Weah's efforts, Juventus couldn't advance. Only Inter Milan remains to represent Italy in the next round, reflecting a challenging period for Italian teams in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eindhoven | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:14 IST
Juventus Struggles as Italian Clubs Falter in Champions League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Juventus completed an unwanted hat trick when it was ousted from the Champions League playoffs on Wednesday, marking yet another exit for Italian clubs against lower-ranked teams.

The two-time European champion lost 3-1 after extra time to PSV Eindhoven. Juventus had appeared to remain competitive following Timothy Weah's shot in the 63rd minute, which leveled the game at 1-1, but PSV's persistence paid off in extra time.

This defeat follows exits on home turf for AC Milan and Atalanta against Feyenoord and Club Brugge. Inter Milan, the last of the Serie A to win the European championship, will be the sole Italian team in the round of 16 draw on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025