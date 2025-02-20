Juventus Struggles as Italian Clubs Falter in Champions League

Juventus completed an unwanted hat trick when it was ousted from the Champions League playoffs on Wednesday, marking yet another exit for Italian clubs against lower-ranked teams.

The two-time European champion lost 3-1 after extra time to PSV Eindhoven. Juventus had appeared to remain competitive following Timothy Weah's shot in the 63rd minute, which leveled the game at 1-1, but PSV's persistence paid off in extra time.

This defeat follows exits on home turf for AC Milan and Atalanta against Feyenoord and Club Brugge. Inter Milan, the last of the Serie A to win the European championship, will be the sole Italian team in the round of 16 draw on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)