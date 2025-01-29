Radico Khaitan's Spirited Growth: Profits Surge by 27% in Q3 FY25

Liquor producer Radico Khaitan Ltd has announced a notable increase of 27.05% in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 95.48 crore in the third quarter ending December 2024.

Compared to Rs 75.15 crore in the same period the previous year, the company's financial growth is underscored by an 8% rise in revenue from operations, tallying Rs 4,440.90 crore.

The impressive financial performance was accompanied by a 15.3% growth in IMFL volume year-on-year, reflecting strong momentum in India's spirits industry, particularly in premium product lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)