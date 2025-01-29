Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: South Sudan Plane Crash Claims 20 Lives

A small aircraft carrying oil workers from Greater Pioneer Operating Company crashed in South Sudan's Unity State, killing 20 people. The deceased include engineers and technical staff. President Salva Kiir has promised a thorough investigation to uncover the cause of the crash.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragedy befell South Sudan on Wednesday when a small aircraft carrying oil workers crashed shortly after takeoff in Unity State, resulting in the loss of 20 lives, according to the region's information minister.

The ill-fated plane was en route to Juba with passengers employed by the Greater Pioneer Operating Company, which includes China National Petroleum Corporation and Nile Petroleum Corporation. President Salva Kiir confirmed that engineers and technical staff were among those who perished, and promised a comprehensive investigation.

This disaster adds to a grim history of aviation accidents in the nation, including a fatal crash in September 2018 that claimed 19 lives and another in 2015 involving a Russian-built cargo plane.

