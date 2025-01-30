Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Jet and Helicopter Collide Near Reagan Airport

A tragic midair collision occurred near Reagan Washington National Airport involving an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in multiple fatalities. Efforts from police and emergency services are ongoing as investigations into this rare U.S. aviation disaster continue.

30-01-2025
In a devastating incident near Reagan Washington National Airport, an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair before plunging into the Potomac River. This tragic accident has resulted in multiple fatalities, with emergency services pulling several bodies from the water.

Officials reported that the regional jet was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members from Wichita, Kansas. The helicopter had three soldiers on board. Despite recent near-miss incidents, this marks the U.S.'s first fatal passenger airplane accident since 2009.

Authorities have launched a large-scale search and rescue operation involving multiple agencies. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting investigations to gather more information on how this catastrophic midair collision occurred.

