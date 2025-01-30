Tragedy Strikes as Jet and Helicopter Collide Near Reagan Airport

In a devastating incident near Reagan Washington National Airport, an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair before plunging into the Potomac River. This tragic accident has resulted in multiple fatalities, with emergency services pulling several bodies from the water.

Officials reported that the regional jet was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members from Wichita, Kansas. The helicopter had three soldiers on board. Despite recent near-miss incidents, this marks the U.S.'s first fatal passenger airplane accident since 2009.

Authorities have launched a large-scale search and rescue operation involving multiple agencies. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting investigations to gather more information on how this catastrophic midair collision occurred.

