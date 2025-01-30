Left Menu

NRI Haridas Gupta Unveils 'Kailash Akhara' for Global Sanatan Dharma Unity

Haridas Gupta, together with Lord Shiva devotees, announces plans for 'Kailash Akhara' to promote Kailash Mansarovar awareness. Despite challenges, Gupta aims to strengthen global Sanatan Dharma ties, with support from religious leaders and talks of direct flights from Delhi to Kailash. A Maha Kumbh camp draws prominent attendees worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:48 IST
NRI Haridas Gupta Unveils 'Kailash Akhara' for Global Sanatan Dharma Unity
NRI Haridas Gupta Announces Establishment of 'Kailash Akhara' with Devotees of Lord Shiva. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development for followers of Sanatan Dharma, NRI Haridas Gupta and Lord Shiva devotees have announced the creation of 'Kailash Akhara.' The revelation was made during a press briefing, with Gupta emphasizing the mysterious allure and obstacles of reaching Kailash Mansarovar. To shed light on these issues, a dedicated camp has been established at the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

The camp has garnered international attention, drawing influential figures, officials, and entrepreneurs from across the globe, including Singapore, Dubai, Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, Italy, and Switzerland. It is witnessing substantial attendance, with thousands receiving free meals daily.

Acharya Hari Gupta has extended invitations to foreign nationals to experience the divine ambiance, undeterred by setbacks from authorities. Haridas Gupta noted that while millions observe the ceremonies, participation remains exclusive to saints and ascetics.

The initiative has received backing from prominent religious leaders, including the Agori Akhara Chief and Jagat Guru Budheshwar Maharaj of Prayagraj. Yogi Chhotunath from Amritsar also offered support, positioning the Sikh community in solidarity with the mission.

Additionally, Haridas Gupta is negotiating with airlines to introduce direct charter flights from Delhi to Kailash, a journey of approximately 500 km. The proposed 'Kailash Akhara' aims to fortify the spiritual unity of Sanatan Dharma followers worldwide, fostering devotion and awareness about Kailash Mansarovar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025