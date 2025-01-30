NRI Haridas Gupta Unveils 'Kailash Akhara' for Global Sanatan Dharma Unity

In a groundbreaking development for followers of Sanatan Dharma, NRI Haridas Gupta and Lord Shiva devotees have announced the creation of 'Kailash Akhara.' The revelation was made during a press briefing, with Gupta emphasizing the mysterious allure and obstacles of reaching Kailash Mansarovar. To shed light on these issues, a dedicated camp has been established at the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

The camp has garnered international attention, drawing influential figures, officials, and entrepreneurs from across the globe, including Singapore, Dubai, Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, Italy, and Switzerland. It is witnessing substantial attendance, with thousands receiving free meals daily.

Acharya Hari Gupta has extended invitations to foreign nationals to experience the divine ambiance, undeterred by setbacks from authorities. Haridas Gupta noted that while millions observe the ceremonies, participation remains exclusive to saints and ascetics.

The initiative has received backing from prominent religious leaders, including the Agori Akhara Chief and Jagat Guru Budheshwar Maharaj of Prayagraj. Yogi Chhotunath from Amritsar also offered support, positioning the Sikh community in solidarity with the mission.

Additionally, Haridas Gupta is negotiating with airlines to introduce direct charter flights from Delhi to Kailash, a journey of approximately 500 km. The proposed 'Kailash Akhara' aims to fortify the spiritual unity of Sanatan Dharma followers worldwide, fostering devotion and awareness about Kailash Mansarovar.

(With inputs from agencies.)