Left Menu

European Markets Reach New Heights Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

The European stock market soared to record highs, driven by real estate and technology sectors, as investors anticipated an interest rate cut from the European Central Bank. The STOXX 600 rose 0.5%, led by gains in German and Spanish markets. Key players included ASML and Siemens Energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:42 IST
European Markets Reach New Heights Amid Rate Cut Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European stock market reached a record peak on Thursday, buoyed by real estate and technology stocks, with investors closely watching for an anticipated interest rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB).

The STOXX 600 index, encompassing major European stocks, gained 0.5%, marking its third consecutive day of record growth. Germany's flagship index climbed 0.3%, also hitting an iconic high. Investors are expecting the ECB to potentially lower the deposit rate by 25 basis points to 2.75%, the lowest since early 2023, contrasting the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to maintain current rates.

Senior analyst Daniela Hathorn from Capital.com commented on the shifting global economic narrative, noting Europe's strategic moves amid waning U.S. exceptionalism. Significant gains were observed in the rate-sensitive real estate sector and the technology sub-index. Meanwhile, top chip equipment manufacturer ASML and AI-focused companies like Siemens Energy posted notable gains. In Spain, bank earnings propelled the IBEX index, while in Germany, Deutsche Bank's disappointing earnings led to a sharp stock decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025