Bansal Wire Industries Doubles Profit Amid Robust Revenue Growth
Bansal Wire Industries reported a significant increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 41.6 crore, driven by a 52.6% rise in revenues to Rs 924.6 crore. This growth was attributed to operational execution and new product lines. The company also foresees international expansion opportunities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:25 IST
Bansal Wire Industries has more than doubled its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 41.6 crore, backed by a surge in revenues.
The company recorded significant growth, with revenues climbing 52.6% to Rs 924.6 crore in the October-December quarter of 2023-24.
Strong operational execution and new product lines drove this success, while the company eyes international expansion amid industry challenges.
