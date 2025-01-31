Left Menu

Bansal Wire Industries Doubles Profit Amid Robust Revenue Growth

Bansal Wire Industries reported a significant increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 41.6 crore, driven by a 52.6% rise in revenues to Rs 924.6 crore. This growth was attributed to operational execution and new product lines. The company also foresees international expansion opportunities.

Bansal Wire Industries has more than doubled its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 41.6 crore, backed by a surge in revenues.

The company recorded significant growth, with revenues climbing 52.6% to Rs 924.6 crore in the October-December quarter of 2023-24.

Strong operational execution and new product lines drove this success, while the company eyes international expansion amid industry challenges.

