Himachal Pradesh's Expectations from Union Budget 2025-26

With the Union Budget 2025-26 around the corner, Himachal Pradesh anticipates substantial infrastructural support from the central government. From enhancing airport and railway facilities to boosting rural employment and tourism, diverse sectors in the state look to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for decisive financial aid and policy support.

The government and people of Himachal Pradesh are eagerly awaiting the Union Budget for 2025-26, set to be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Expectations are high across various sectors, seeking substantial support from the Central government.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the state's need for international-standard infrastructure. He called for the Union government to cover the entire cost of an international airport and to take on full funding responsibilities for key railway projects like the Bhanupalli-Beri and Chandigarh-Baddi lines.

Local stakeholders, from shepherds to tourism entrepreneurs, echoed the sentiment. They are advocating for increased investment in rural employment, weavers' training, tourism enhancements, road repairs, and horticulture support. The state's diverse demands reflect a unified call for comprehensive development initiatives.

