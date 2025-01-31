Himachal Pradesh's Expectations from Union Budget 2025-26

The government and people of Himachal Pradesh are eagerly awaiting the Union Budget for 2025-26, set to be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Expectations are high across various sectors, seeking substantial support from the Central government.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the state's need for international-standard infrastructure. He called for the Union government to cover the entire cost of an international airport and to take on full funding responsibilities for key railway projects like the Bhanupalli-Beri and Chandigarh-Baddi lines.

Local stakeholders, from shepherds to tourism entrepreneurs, echoed the sentiment. They are advocating for increased investment in rural employment, weavers' training, tourism enhancements, road repairs, and horticulture support. The state's diverse demands reflect a unified call for comprehensive development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)