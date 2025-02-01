Tragedy in Philly: Medical Jet Crash Sparks Chaos

A medical transport jet erupted in flames as it crashed in Philadelphia on Friday, just seconds after takeoff. The crash ignited a fire that engulfed nearby homes, leaving a trail of fiery debris in its wake. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that two people were on board.

A doorbell camera recorded the dramatic descent of the jet, showing it streak across the sky before exploding upon impact. The disaster unfolded in a residential neighborhood, close to a shopping mall and busy roadways, startling residents and blocking major routes.

This incident marks the second air tragedy in two days following a fatal collision in Washington, D.C. The tragic events are under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, which seeks to understand the cause of the accidents.

