Tragedy in Philly: Medical Jet Crash Sparks Chaos

A medical transport jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Philadelphia, sparking fires and leaving two dead. The disaster, captured on a doorbell camera, occurred mere days after another deadly aviation accident in Washington, D.C. The crash site, near a shopping mall, is under investigation by the NTSB.

A medical transport jet erupted in flames as it crashed in Philadelphia on Friday, just seconds after takeoff. The crash ignited a fire that engulfed nearby homes, leaving a trail of fiery debris in its wake. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that two people were on board.

A doorbell camera recorded the dramatic descent of the jet, showing it streak across the sky before exploding upon impact. The disaster unfolded in a residential neighborhood, close to a shopping mall and busy roadways, startling residents and blocking major routes.

This incident marks the second air tragedy in two days following a fatal collision in Washington, D.C. The tragic events are under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, which seeks to understand the cause of the accidents.

