Andhra Pradesh Implements Land Value Rationalisation

Andhra Pradesh has implemented revised land values in 16,997 villages and 9,054 municipal and panchayat wards. The new market values will take effect on February 1, 2025, and will be available on the public registry website. No changes were made in 68 villages, while 158 villages and 145 urban wards saw a decrease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant update for Andhra Pradesh's real estate sector, revised land values have been put into effect across the state, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The changes impact 16,997 villages and 9,054 municipal and panchayat wards, marking a major 'rationalisation' effort of property valuations.

These newly assessed market values will officially apply from February 1, 2025, and be publicly accessible on the Department's website, according to a press release from the Registration and Stamps Department. Notably, no valuation adjustments were made for 68 villages, but downward revisions were executed in 158 villages and 145 urban wards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

