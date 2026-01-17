Empowering Rajasthan's Villages: Strengthening Panchayats for Development

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has underscored the significance of village empowerment in fostering state development, emphasizing that strengthening panchayats is pivotal to this mission. Speaking on Saturday, Sharma reiterated the government's commitment to the ethos of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in its approach to rural governance.

Addressing a gathering of former gram panchayat sarpanches, Sharma described sarpanches as the 'voice of villages' and essential components in the governance framework. Villagers, he noted, first turn to sarpanches for needs ranging from welfare schemes to basic amenities such as water, electricity, housing, and health services.

The state government, Sharma announced, is reorganizing Panchayati Raj institutions to enhance transparency and accountability. The creation of 85 new panchayat samitis, 3,417 new gram panchayats, and zila parishads in newly formed districts are part of these reforms, ensuring that village-level governance continues uninterrupted.

