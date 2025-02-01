Tragic Canal Plunge: Dense Fog Claims One Life in Haryana

A tragic accident occurred in Haryana's Fatehabad district when a Force Motors Cruiser, carrying 14 passengers, plunged into the Bhakra canal due to dense fog-induced low visibility.

Police reports indicate that one person died, and 11 others are currently missing. A man and an 11-year-old boy were rescued from the scene.

Teams from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, along with divers, are executing a rescue operation at Sardarewala village in Ratia, searching for the missing passengers who were returning from a wedding in Punjab's Fazilka district.

(With inputs from agencies.)