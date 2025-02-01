Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: Paving the Path to Prosperity and Inclusive Growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the Union Budget 2025-26, prioritizing accelerated economic growth, inclusive development, and enhanced middle-class spending power. Despite geopolitical challenges, the government's robust policies and reforms support India's ambition to maintain fast-paced growth, aiming for 'Sabka Vikas' and a 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:26 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2025-26 (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, presenting a strategic framework focused on accelerating economic growth, ensuring inclusive development, supporting industries, and boosting household sentiment.

The budget aims to enhance spending power among India's expanding middle class while addressing geopolitical challenges that could affect global economic expansion.

Sitharaman affirmed India's strong economic base, a testament to the government's effective development policies and structural reforms over the past decade, which have positioned the country as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

The minister reiterated the government's vision of 'Sabka Vikas'—development for all—as an essential goal for achieving balanced regional growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

She emphasized the potential of this vision in unlocking India's full potential and elevating its global stature.

Sitharaman further highlighted India's rapid economic growth, increased global confidence in its capabilities, and the crucial opportunity the next five years present to realize 'Sabka Vikas'.

Drawing on the words of Telugu poet Gurajada Apparao, the minister noted that a nation's true essence lies in its people. With this philosophy, the vision for 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) includes eradicating poverty, ensuring 100% quality education, affordable healthcare, a skilled workforce, and increased women's economic participation.

It also aims to strengthen the agricultural sector to make India the 'food basket of the world'. The budget defines a clear trajectory towards fostering economic empowerment, industrial advancement, and societal well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

