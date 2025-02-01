Budget 2025-26 Sparks Controversy Over Agricultural Policies
The Congress criticized the Union government over its 2025-26 Budget announcements for the agriculture sector, accusing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of ignoring farmers' demands like MSP as a legal guarantee and loan waivers, despite initiating reforms in six key areas.
Amid heightened tensions in the agricultural sector, the Congress has strongly criticized the Union government's 2025-26 Budget announcements. The criticism largely targeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's alleged silence on crucial farming issues, including the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the need for farm loan waivers.
On Saturday, Sitharaman unveiled a controversial Union Budget that promised reforms across six pivotal areas, encompassing taxation, urban development, mining, the financial sector, power, and regulatory frameworks. As part of her Budget speech, she introduced the PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, aiming to uplift 100 districts with low agricultural yields.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to social media platforms to question the reforms, expressing concerns over ignored Parliamentary Standing Committee recommendations. He also criticized the government's manufacturing mission, suggesting it had lost credibility, drawing parallels with past initiatives labeled as failures.
