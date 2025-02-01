Left Menu

Budget 2025-26 Sparks Controversy Over Agricultural Policies

The Congress criticized the Union government over its 2025-26 Budget announcements for the agriculture sector, accusing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of ignoring farmers' demands like MSP as a legal guarantee and loan waivers, despite initiating reforms in six key areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:13 IST
Budget 2025-26 Sparks Controversy Over Agricultural Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened tensions in the agricultural sector, the Congress has strongly criticized the Union government's 2025-26 Budget announcements. The criticism largely targeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's alleged silence on crucial farming issues, including the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the need for farm loan waivers.

On Saturday, Sitharaman unveiled a controversial Union Budget that promised reforms across six pivotal areas, encompassing taxation, urban development, mining, the financial sector, power, and regulatory frameworks. As part of her Budget speech, she introduced the PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, aiming to uplift 100 districts with low agricultural yields.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to social media platforms to question the reforms, expressing concerns over ignored Parliamentary Standing Committee recommendations. He also criticized the government's manufacturing mission, suggesting it had lost credibility, drawing parallels with past initiatives labeled as failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025