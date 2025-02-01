Major Tax Breaks for Middle Class in Union Budget 2025

In a significant announcement during the Union Budget 2025 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared that taxpayers earning up to Rs 12 lakh will not be required to pay any income tax. For salaried individuals, this limit is raised to Rs 12.75 lakh, accounting for a standard deduction of Rs 75,000. This move aims to provide considerable relief to the middle class.

The Minister emphasized that the revised income tax regime is designed to be simpler and more beneficial for the middle class. However, the exemptions can be availed only by leveraging various sections of the Income Tax Act, such as the Rs 1.5 lakh exemption under section 80CCC and Rs 1.5 lakh for home loan interest payment.

Applause rang through the treasury benches, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Finance Minister shared the sweeping changes in income tax slabs and rates. Sitharaman assured that the new structure is intended to create a more progressive taxation system, significantly reducing the tax burden on the middle class and encouraging increased consumption, savings, and investments.

Under the revised rules, income up to Rs 4 lakh will be exempt from tax, up from the previous Rs 3 lakh limit. Taxpayers with an annual income of Rs 12 lakh will enjoy a tax benefit of Rs 80,000. Meanwhile, a person earning Rs 18 lakh will save Rs 70,000, and those with an income of Rs 25 lakh will benefit from Rs 1,10,000 in reduced taxes.

The Finance Minister highlighted that the changes will result in the government foregoing Rs 1 lakh crore in direct taxes and Rs 2600 crore in indirect taxes, aiming to leave more disposable income in the hands of the middle class.

(With inputs from agencies.)