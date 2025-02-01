Left Menu

Major Tax Relief: New Threshold for TDS on Rent Announced in Union Budget 2025-26

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant tax deductions, increasing the TDS threshold on rent and interest for senior citizens in the Union Budget 2025-26. These changes aim to ease compliance and benefit small taxpayers, while other reforms seek to simplify the tax system, enhance certainty, and reduce litigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:43 IST
Major Tax Relief: New Threshold for TDS on Rent Announced in Union Budget 2025-26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PIB India/Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to provide relief to taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26, announced an increase in the threshold for Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) on rent.

The annual limit for TDS on rent has been raised from Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per annum. According to Sitharaman, this adjustment will significantly reduce the number of transactions subject to TDS, providing benefits to small taxpayers receiving modest sums.

This change effectively raises the monthly threshold for TDS deductions on rent from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000, easing compliance burdens for small taxpayers. Sitharaman reaffirmed the government's dedication to streamlining the tax system, citing plans to rationalize tax deductions at source by reducing rates and thresholds.

Moreover, the threshold limit for tax deductions on interest meant for senior citizens will double from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000. Additionally, the government has removed the TCS on remittances for education purposes that involve loans from a financial institution, alongside increasing TCS limits under the RBI's Liberalized Remittance Scheme.

The government aims to introduce a redesigned Income Tax Bill during the budget session, anticipating it to be about 50% shorter, thus simplifying tax law for both taxpayers and administrators.

Sitharaman highlighted the extension of the deadline for filing updated tax returns from two years to four years, citing a successful uptake of the Updated Return facility.

The government also plans to exempt tax on withdrawals from old National Savings Scheme (NSS) accounts after August 29, 2024. In the broader objective of easing compliance, the proposal includes removing the stringent TDS/TCS provisions for non-filing taxpayers, making the tax administration more efficient and less burdensome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025