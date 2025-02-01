Left Menu

Bihar Boost: Union Budget Promises Growth

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is anticipated to significantly boost Bihar's development. Notable announcements include establishing a Makhana Board, supporting infrastructure projects like the western Kosi canal, enhancing IIT-Patna, and setting up a National Institute of Food Technology. Greenfield airports and tax exemptions also highlight the state's potential growth.

Patna | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:56 IST
The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promises a significant developmental boost for Bihar. Among the various announcements made for the state are the setting up of a Makhana Board, financial aid for the western Kosi canal, and increased capacity for IIT-Patna.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed optimism, describing the budget as historic and beneficial for the state's future prospects. With Bihar going to polls later this year, the announcements could have a substantial impact on its political landscape.

Further initiatives include a National Institute of Food Technology and greenfield airports, which are expected to enhance employment and economic growth. The middle class also stands to gain from income tax exemptions up to Rs 12 lakh per annum.

