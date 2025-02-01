Left Menu

Bihar Boost: New Initiatives in Union Budget 2025-26

Bihar received focused attention in the Union Budget 2025-26, with announcements including a new Makhana Board, financial support for the Koshi canal project, and enhancement of IIT Patna's capacity. Additional infrastructure projects aim to bolster economic and educational opportunities in the state, signaling strong federal support.

The Union Budget 2025-26 has placed Bihar in the spotlight with a suite of initiatives announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Key highlights include the establishment of a Makhana Board and financial backing for the western Koshi canal project. Such measures are expected to propel the state's infrastructure and agricultural economies.

Finance Minister Sitharaman, clad in a saree adorned with Madhubani art, underscored the importance of educational projects by enhancing IIT Patna's capacity. Additionally, she announced the formation of a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management, aimed at boosting the state's food processing capabilities.

Sitharaman's budgetary unveilings were well-received across political aisles. Chirag Paswan lauded the focus on food technology, while JD(U) president Sanjay Jha expressed optimism about the Makhana Board's potential to rejuvenate the region's agricultural landscape.

