Bihar Boost: New Initiatives in Union Budget 2025-26

The Union Budget 2025-26 has placed Bihar in the spotlight with a suite of initiatives announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Key highlights include the establishment of a Makhana Board and financial backing for the western Koshi canal project. Such measures are expected to propel the state's infrastructure and agricultural economies.

Finance Minister Sitharaman, clad in a saree adorned with Madhubani art, underscored the importance of educational projects by enhancing IIT Patna's capacity. Additionally, she announced the formation of a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management, aimed at boosting the state's food processing capabilities.

Sitharaman's budgetary unveilings were well-received across political aisles. Chirag Paswan lauded the focus on food technology, while JD(U) president Sanjay Jha expressed optimism about the Makhana Board's potential to rejuvenate the region's agricultural landscape.

