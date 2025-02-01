UDAN 2.0: Soaring Ambitions for Regional Air Connectivity

In a significant move for the aviation sector, the Indian government has proposed modifications to the UDAN scheme, which seeks to expand regional air connectivity to 120 new destinations. The proposal has been lauded by airlines, which anticipate enhanced accessibility and economic growth.

During the Union Budget presentation for 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted UDAN's success in enabling 1.5 crore middle-class people to travel faster. The forthcoming changes aim to accommodate 4 crore additional passengers over the next decade, bringing a transformative shift to India's aviation landscape.

Stakeholders, including SpiceJet's Ajay Singh and FLY91's Manoj Chacko, praised the initiative. The scheme will boost connectivity, particularly for underserved cities, and bolster local economies. The government also aims to support helipads and smaller airports in hilly and Northeast regions, underscoring a commitment to nationwide development.

(With inputs from agencies.)