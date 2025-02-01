Left Menu

UDAN 2.0: Soaring Ambitions for Regional Air Connectivity

Airlines have welcomed the proposed modification of the UDAN scheme to enhance regional air connectivity to 120 new destinations. This initiative aims to make air travel more accessible, stimulate economic growth, drive tourism, and support local economies by connecting underserved regions to the aviation network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:48 IST
UDAN 2.0: Soaring Ambitions for Regional Air Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for the aviation sector, the Indian government has proposed modifications to the UDAN scheme, which seeks to expand regional air connectivity to 120 new destinations. The proposal has been lauded by airlines, which anticipate enhanced accessibility and economic growth.

During the Union Budget presentation for 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted UDAN's success in enabling 1.5 crore middle-class people to travel faster. The forthcoming changes aim to accommodate 4 crore additional passengers over the next decade, bringing a transformative shift to India's aviation landscape.

Stakeholders, including SpiceJet's Ajay Singh and FLY91's Manoj Chacko, praised the initiative. The scheme will boost connectivity, particularly for underserved cities, and bolster local economies. The government also aims to support helipads and smaller airports in hilly and Northeast regions, underscoring a commitment to nationwide development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025