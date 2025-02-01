Boosting India's MSMEs: A New Era of Growth

The government announced on Saturday a hike in investment and turnover limits for MSMEs, aimed at improving their efficiencies and access to capital. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained that these changes are essential for achieving higher scales and technological upgrades.

This policy shift is expected to instill confidence among MSMEs to expand operations and create job opportunities for the youth. With over 1 crore registered MSMEs, employing 7.5 crore people, these enterprises contribute 36% of India's manufacturing output, solidifying the country's role as a global manufacturing hub.

Currently responsible for 45% of exports, the revised classifications entail that firms with investments up to Rs 2.5 crore and turnover under Rs 10 crore are 'micro'. Investments up to Rs 25 crore and turnovers up to Rs 100 crore are 'small', while those with investments up to Rs 125 crore and turnovers under Rs 500 crore are deemed 'medium'.

