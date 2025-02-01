Left Menu

Boosting India's MSMEs: A New Era of Growth

The government has increased investment and turnover limits for MSMEs to boost scale, technology, and access to capital. This change aims to encourage growth and generate employment. Over 1 crore MSMEs contribute significantly to manufacturing and exports, positioning India as a global manufacturing leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:54 IST
Boosting India's MSMEs: A New Era of Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced on Saturday a hike in investment and turnover limits for MSMEs, aimed at improving their efficiencies and access to capital. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained that these changes are essential for achieving higher scales and technological upgrades.

This policy shift is expected to instill confidence among MSMEs to expand operations and create job opportunities for the youth. With over 1 crore registered MSMEs, employing 7.5 crore people, these enterprises contribute 36% of India's manufacturing output, solidifying the country's role as a global manufacturing hub.

Currently responsible for 45% of exports, the revised classifications entail that firms with investments up to Rs 2.5 crore and turnover under Rs 10 crore are 'micro'. Investments up to Rs 25 crore and turnovers up to Rs 100 crore are 'small', while those with investments up to Rs 125 crore and turnovers under Rs 500 crore are deemed 'medium'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025