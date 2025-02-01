Left Menu

Transformative Skies: UDAN Takes Flight with 120 New Destinations

The modified UDAN scheme plans to link 120 new destinations, making air travel accessible and fueling economic growth. Announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, the initiative will empower regional connectivity, benefiting remote areas. Industry leaders commend the plan as a positive shift towards a future-ready aviation ecosystem.

In a move set to revolutionize air travel in India, the government unveiled plans to modify the UDAN scheme, adding 120 new destinations to boost regional connectivity. The announcement, made during the Union Budget 2025-26 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to bring 4 crore new passengers into the aviation fold over the next decade.

Industry leaders from airlines like SpiceJet and FLY91 hailed the initiative, emphasizing its potential to make air travel more accessible and stimulate economic growth, especially in remote regions. The modified scheme is expected to drive growth across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, fostering local economies and tourism.

Beyond traditional aviation enhancements, the budget focuses on future-ready infrastructure and streamlined visa processes, poised to integrate India into the global aviation network. The aviation sector's development aligns with broader efforts to upgrade airports, helipads, and visa facilities, fueling India's aspirations to become a global aviation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

