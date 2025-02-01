Left Menu

Bihar Set for Development Boost with Union Budget Announcements

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the Union Budget for its contributions to the state's development, highlighting initiatives like a Makhana board, new airports, enhanced IIT-Patna, and revised income tax slabs. These measures are poised to accelerate growth and address Bihar's evolving needs ahead of state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:15 IST
Bihar Set for Development Boost with Union Budget Announcements
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has welcomed the Union Budget, describing it as progressive and futuristic, and pivotal for the state's development. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the allocations.

Key announcements such as the establishment of a Makhana board and new greenfield airports are intended to meet the future requirements of Bihar, a state gearing up for assembly elections soon.

Further benefits include the expansion of IIT-Patna's capacity for technical education and revised income tax slabs offering relief to the middle class, expected to positively impact the state's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025