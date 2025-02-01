Bihar Set for Development Boost with Union Budget Announcements

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has welcomed the Union Budget, describing it as progressive and futuristic, and pivotal for the state's development. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the allocations.

Key announcements such as the establishment of a Makhana board and new greenfield airports are intended to meet the future requirements of Bihar, a state gearing up for assembly elections soon.

Further benefits include the expansion of IIT-Patna's capacity for technical education and revised income tax slabs offering relief to the middle class, expected to positively impact the state's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)