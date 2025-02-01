Tragic Road Accident in Odisha Claims Three Lives

In a devastating turn of events, three individuals lost their lives in a road accident in the Bhadrak district of Odisha. The accident involved a 26-year-old man, his brother-in-law, and an ambulance driver, all of whom were transporting a deceased relative's body.

The collision occurred on National Highway 16 near Maitapur when their ambulance was struck by a dumper from behind, resulting in fatalities. Those who tragically passed away include Sanjay Jena, age 26, Sudhansu Jena, age 42, and the ambulance driver, Dillip Singh, age 43.

Meanwhile, Sanjay's mother, Sabitri Jena, sustained critical injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at Bhogarai hospital. Local authorities have filed a case, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)