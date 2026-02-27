Drone Drama: Pentagon's Laser Mishap Grounds Flights Near Texas Border

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed flight restrictions around Fort Hancock, Texas, after reports indicated that a Pentagon-deployed laser-based anti-drone system accidentally shot down a U.S. government drone. The airspace closure follows concerns over cross-border incursions by Mexican drones linked to drug cartels.

Top Democratic lawmakers including Rick Larsen, Bennie Thompson, and Andre Carson criticized the Pentagon's coordination regarding the incident which reportedly involved the downing of a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) drone near the border. Despite requests for comment, the CBP and the White House have remained silent on the issue.

Earlier this month, the FAA halted traffic at El Paso's airport as a precaution due to the laser system, briefly reversing the decision after obtaining assurances from the Pentagon to pause further testing pending a safety review. The issue has highlighted gaps between federal agencies in managing airspace security threats.

