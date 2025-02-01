Modi Hails 'People's Budget' as Catalyst for Indian Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Union Budget, calling it a 'people's budget' designed to boost consumption, investment, and growth. Following the budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Modi emphasized that it aims to empower citizens financially, advocating for enhanced savings among individuals.

The prime minister highlighted significant measures to fortify various sectors. Reforms like granting infrastructure status to shipbuilding and promoting the private sector in nuclear energy are expected to propel national development. The budget also prioritizes sectors that generate employment and supports gig workers, demonstrating the government's dedication to labor dignity.

Modi noted that the budget provides tax relief, particularly benefiting the middle class and salaried employees. Initiatives for the agricultural sector, such as the PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana, aim to revolutionize rural economies. The budget sets the stage for progress through infrastructure enhancements and incentives for startups and MSMEs.

