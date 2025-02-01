Revitalizing Real Estate: Union Budget 2025-26 and Its Impact

The Union Budget 2025-26 has been met with approval from West Bengal's real estate leaders, who particularly welcomed its growth-oriented measures and tax relief provisions. They highlighted its drive to revitalize the sector through financial relief and funding for stalled projects.

Saket Mohta of Merlin Group applauded the budget, citing enhanced disposable income due to revised tax slabs as a catalyst for increased housing demand. He noted the tax exemptions, including the income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh, as essential for spurring growth, despite expressing concern over the absence of industry status for real estate.

Further endorsing the government's efforts, Sidharth Pansari of Primarc Group described the budget as a "progressive roadmap" for a self-reliant India. He and other industry titans like Rishi Jain and Mahesh Agarwal appreciated the Urban Challenge Fund and SWAMIH Fund for their potential in driving infrastructure and economic expansion, while underlining the missed opportunity in affordable housing incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)