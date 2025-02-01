Left Menu

Revitalizing Real Estate: Union Budget 2025-26 and Its Impact

West Bengal real estate leaders praised the Union Budget 2025-26 for its positive impact on the industry, emphasizing tax reliefs and funds for stalled projects. Despite these strengths, they noted the lack of industry status and a national rental housing policy. Key measures include improved tax slabs and infrastructure investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:54 IST
Revitalizing Real Estate: Union Budget 2025-26 and Its Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025-26 has been met with approval from West Bengal's real estate leaders, who particularly welcomed its growth-oriented measures and tax relief provisions. They highlighted its drive to revitalize the sector through financial relief and funding for stalled projects.

Saket Mohta of Merlin Group applauded the budget, citing enhanced disposable income due to revised tax slabs as a catalyst for increased housing demand. He noted the tax exemptions, including the income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh, as essential for spurring growth, despite expressing concern over the absence of industry status for real estate.

Further endorsing the government's efforts, Sidharth Pansari of Primarc Group described the budget as a "progressive roadmap" for a self-reliant India. He and other industry titans like Rishi Jain and Mahesh Agarwal appreciated the Urban Challenge Fund and SWAMIH Fund for their potential in driving infrastructure and economic expansion, while underlining the missed opportunity in affordable housing incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025