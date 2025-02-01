Union Budget 2025: A Blueprint for National Progress and Empowerment
The Union Budget 2025 introduces tax relief for the middle-class and focuses on 'Make in India' to enhance global competitiveness. It emphasizes infrastructure investments and innovation, boosts MSMEs, and fosters green mobility and rural empowerment, aiming for inclusive development and economic growth.
The Union Budget 2025 presents a strategic financial plan aimed at offering immediate relief and fostering long-term growth across India. By making incomes up to Rs 12 lakh per annum tax-free, it offers substantial relief to middle-class earners. Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group highlights this as a move towards a simple and transparent tax system.
The budget underscores the 'Make in India for the world' initiative, focusing on reducing India's manufacturing costs to bolster global competitiveness. Anish Shah of Mahindra Group highlights the enhanced infrastructure investments as a catalyst for innovation and economic growth, poised to position India as a global leader.
Further, the budget supports MSMEs through expanded credit guarantees and investment limits, essential for heightening manufacturing contributions. It aligns with broader goals of green mobility and rural empowerment, creating a transformative blueprint for national advancement, as echoed by several industry leaders.
