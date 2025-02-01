Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: A Blueprint for National Progress and Empowerment

The Union Budget 2025 introduces tax relief for the middle-class and focuses on 'Make in India' to enhance global competitiveness. It emphasizes infrastructure investments and innovation, boosts MSMEs, and fosters green mobility and rural empowerment, aiming for inclusive development and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:58 IST
Union Budget 2025: A Blueprint for National Progress and Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025 presents a strategic financial plan aimed at offering immediate relief and fostering long-term growth across India. By making incomes up to Rs 12 lakh per annum tax-free, it offers substantial relief to middle-class earners. Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group highlights this as a move towards a simple and transparent tax system.

The budget underscores the 'Make in India for the world' initiative, focusing on reducing India's manufacturing costs to bolster global competitiveness. Anish Shah of Mahindra Group highlights the enhanced infrastructure investments as a catalyst for innovation and economic growth, poised to position India as a global leader.

Further, the budget supports MSMEs through expanded credit guarantees and investment limits, essential for heightening manufacturing contributions. It aligns with broader goals of green mobility and rural empowerment, creating a transformative blueprint for national advancement, as echoed by several industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025