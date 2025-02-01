Tragic Collision in Sultanpur Leaves Two Dead

A fatal accident in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh has left two individuals dead and two others injured, police reported on Saturday.

The collision between two SUVs occurred Friday night on the Purvanchal Expressway. One vehicle traveling from Lucknow to Ghazipur collided with another, according to officials.

The deceased, Dashrath Singh (60) and Lallan Singh (70), hailed from the Asudhar area in Jagdishpur, Bihar. The injured, Sanjay Singh (42) and Sonu (36), were transported to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have informed the families and are conducting a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)