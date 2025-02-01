Boosting Startup Growth with Extended Tax Incentives
The government proposes a five-year extension for startups to incorporate and receive tax incentives, allowing them a tax break for three out of ten years since inception. This policy aims to enhance liquidity and growth, supporting the startup ecosystem with regulatory certainty and improved operational capital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The government announced a significant boost for startups, with a proposal to extend the incorporation period for tax incentives by an additional five years, targeting budding entrepreneurs.
This policy will enable startups established before April 1, 2030, to avail tax benefits for three consecutive years within a ten-year framework from their incorporation date, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed during her Budget speech.
The move is expected to improve liquidity and cash flow in the startup sector, ensuring better financial health and encouraging long-term growth planning, as emphasized by DPIIT.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DPIIT and Avaana Capital Unite to Boost Manufacturing Startups
DPIIT Partners with Apna to Empower Startups with Hiring Credits
DPIIT and Apna Collaborate to Support Startups with Hiring Credits and Talent Acquisition
DPIIT and Bhaane Group Unite to Empower Startup Innovation
Bhaane Group Paves Way for Indian Startups with DPIIT Partnership