Boosting Startup Growth with Extended Tax Incentives

The government announced a significant boost for startups, with a proposal to extend the incorporation period for tax incentives by an additional five years, targeting budding entrepreneurs.

This policy will enable startups established before April 1, 2030, to avail tax benefits for three consecutive years within a ten-year framework from their incorporation date, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed during her Budget speech.

The move is expected to improve liquidity and cash flow in the startup sector, ensuring better financial health and encouraging long-term growth planning, as emphasized by DPIIT.

(With inputs from agencies.)