Left Menu

Empowering Gig Workers: A New Social Security Initiative

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new social security scheme for gig workers. These measures include providing identity cards and healthcare, benefiting nearly 1 crore gig workers. The e-Shram portal will facilitate their registration, ensuring access to social welfare and recognition within the formal economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:25 IST
Empowering Gig Workers: A New Social Security Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has revealed a social security scheme aimed at supporting the vast gig workforce employed through online platforms. This initiative will provide identity cards and facilitate registration on the e-Shram portal, designed to integrate these workers into the social security framework.

The scheme promises to bring almost 1 crore gig workers under the umbrella of various social welfare programs, including healthcare provided through the PM Jan Arogya Yojana. By acknowledging their significant role within the modern services economy, the government aims to harness their potential for national economic growth.

Experts and industry leaders have welcomed this move, emphasizing the necessity of integrating gig workers further into the formal economy. Suggestions include enhancing social security provisions with contributory benefits and improving working conditions to ensure comprehensive support and acknowledgment of the gig workforce's economic contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025