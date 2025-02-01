Gold Shines Bright: Prices Hit Record Highs Amid Strong Demand

Gold prices remained constant at their record peak of Rs 84,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Saturday, as reported by the All India Sarafa Association. The value of the precious metal of 99.9% purity had previously surged on Friday due to robust domestic demand.

Interestingly, gold has appreciated by Rs 5,510 or 7% since the start of the year, beginning at Rs 79,390 per 10 grams. The yellow metal of 99.5% purity also reached its record high at Rs 84,500 per 10 grams.

Conversely, silver prices have climbed for the fourth consecutive session, increasing by Rs 700 to reach Rs 95,700 per kg, driven by industrial demand. Despite such trends, the Union Budget 2025-26 did not address precious metals, leaving traders to assess future impacts based on domestic and global factors.

