Gold Shines Bright: Prices Hit Record Highs Amid Strong Demand
Gold prices in the national capital have reached an all-time high of Rs 84,900 per 10 grams. This surge is fueled by strong domestic demand. Silver has also seen significant price increases, reflecting persistent industrial offtake. The Union Budget's lack of focus on precious metals indicates future price trends may be demand-driven.
- Country:
- India
Gold prices remained constant at their record peak of Rs 84,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Saturday, as reported by the All India Sarafa Association. The value of the precious metal of 99.9% purity had previously surged on Friday due to robust domestic demand.
Interestingly, gold has appreciated by Rs 5,510 or 7% since the start of the year, beginning at Rs 79,390 per 10 grams. The yellow metal of 99.5% purity also reached its record high at Rs 84,500 per 10 grams.
Conversely, silver prices have climbed for the fourth consecutive session, increasing by Rs 700 to reach Rs 95,700 per kg, driven by industrial demand. Despite such trends, the Union Budget 2025-26 did not address precious metals, leaving traders to assess future impacts based on domestic and global factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- gold
- prices
- record high
- RBI
- demand
- silver
- domestic market
- futures
- commodity
- trading
ALSO READ
China's Coal-Power Conundrum: Navigating Energy Demands Amidst Decarbonization Efforts
Delhi RWAs Demand Greater Empowerment for Civic Solutions
Kerala Opposition Demands Withdrawal of LDF's Liquor Unit Decision
French Church Demands Justice: Abbé Pierre's Dark Legacy Unveiled
Supreme Court Demands UP Government Action on Vanished Water Bodies