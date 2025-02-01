India's GST Revenue Hits New High Amid Economic Surge
India's GST revenue recorded a 12.3% increase in January, reaching Rs 1.96 lakh crore. This rise is attributed to higher domestic activity and improved tax compliance. Notably, tax revenue from imported goods surged by 19.8%. Large states showed varied growth rates, reflecting regional economic differences.
India's gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue surged by 12.3% in January, reaching an impressive Rs 1.96 lakh crore, according to government data released on Saturday.
The hike is attributed to a 10.4% rise in revenue from domestic goods and services, totaling Rs 1.47 lakh crore, and a substantial 19.8% increase in tax revenue from imported goods, amounting to Rs 48,382 crore.
Experts highlight this growth as a potential indicator of rising economic activity and better tax compliance. However, growth rates varied across states, with some large states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra seeing higher increases compared to others like Karnataka and Punjab.
