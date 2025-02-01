Governor Hails Union Budget as Growth-Centric and Inclusive
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose praised the Union budget as balanced and forward-looking, benefiting all societal sectors. Highlighting its focus on crucial areas such as housing, agriculture, MSMEs, and exports, Bose emphasized its potential to boost West Bengal's economic growth, household income, and infrastructural development.
West Bengal's Governor, CV Ananda Bose, applauded the latest Union budget on Saturday, labeling it as 'balanced' and 'forward-looking.' In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, Bose conveyed optimism about the budget's potential benefits for all societal sectors.
The Governor extended hearty congratulations to the Union Finance Minister, highlighting the budget's alignment with national priorities and its inclusion of diverse community needs. Bose voiced confidence that West Bengal would leverage the innovative budget provisions to its advantage.
Bose branded the budget as 'growth-centric' and 'inclusive', emphasizing its focus on housing, agriculture, MSME, investment, and exports. He stressed that these sectors, vital to economic momentum, coupled with the raised income tax threshold, promise significant benefits for West Bengal, a predominantly agrarian state.
