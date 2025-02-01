India's Fund of Funds Fuels Startup Growth

The Union Budget 2025-26 has been hailed as a game-changer for India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, as the government unveiled a Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds Scheme. The announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is seen as a testament to India's commitment to innovation and entrepreneurial support.

Key initiatives in the budget include a focus on women entrepreneurs and the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs and a Centre of Excellence for AI in education, backed by Rs 500 crore. These efforts aim to provide critical support and infrastructure for future tech leaders, ensuring continued innovation growth.

Industry leaders, including BharatPe's Shashvat Nakrani and Zepto's Aadit Palicha, have praised the budget for its forward-thinking policies. They emphasize its role in easing business operations, promoting sustainability, and setting the stage for India's economy to thrive in emerging markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)