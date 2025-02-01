Left Menu

India's Fund of Funds Fuels Startup Growth

The Union Budget 2025-26 introduces a Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds Scheme aimed at bolstering India's startup ecosystem. Featuring extended tax benefits and initiatives for women entrepreneurs and AI education, this budget reinforces India's position as a global innovation leader and supports entrepreneurial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:16 IST
India's Fund of Funds Fuels Startup Growth
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025-26 has been hailed as a game-changer for India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, as the government unveiled a Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds Scheme. The announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is seen as a testament to India's commitment to innovation and entrepreneurial support.

Key initiatives in the budget include a focus on women entrepreneurs and the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs and a Centre of Excellence for AI in education, backed by Rs 500 crore. These efforts aim to provide critical support and infrastructure for future tech leaders, ensuring continued innovation growth.

Industry leaders, including BharatPe's Shashvat Nakrani and Zepto's Aadit Palicha, have praised the budget for its forward-thinking policies. They emphasize its role in easing business operations, promoting sustainability, and setting the stage for India's economy to thrive in emerging markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025