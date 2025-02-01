UKIBC Lauds India’s Bold Economic Vision in Union Budget 2025-26

The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) has extended its congratulations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Government of India following the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26. The council expressed confidence in the Budget's clear focus on economic growth, aimed at boosting private investment and consumer spending while advancing workforce skills.

Additionally, UKIBC praised the budget's emphasis on crucial areas such as tax administration, urban development, and energy security. The alignment of these initiatives with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 ambition demonstrates India's proactive stance in attracting global investors through comprehensive reforms.

Highlighting the importance of trust-based economic governance and improved ease of business operations, the council noted the country's consistent transformation driven by significant economic growth. British businesses are keen on manufacturing in India, lauding policies that incorporate India into their supply chains seamlessly.

UKIBC CEO Richard McCallum commended the Budget's approach to fostering economic growth via enhanced consumer spending and private investment reforms. The focus on fiscal consolidation ensures stable macroeconomic fundamentals, enhancing India's investment attractiveness. He also recommended revamping investment treaties to bolster investor protection.

