Budget 2023: Paving the Path to a Future-Ready Workforce
The Budget introduces a transformative plan aimed at addressing immediate economic needs while prioritizing employment-led development, as per Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary. The focus includes AI-driven education, deep tech funding, skill development, and the establishment of five Centres of Excellence to prepare a future-ready workforce.
The Union Budget for 2023 sets forth a transformative agenda, focusing on immediate economic needs with a strong emphasis on employment-led development, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary announced.
Chaudhary, the minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, drew attention to major initiatives in the budget, including deep tech funding and AI-driven education. He highlighted the establishment of five Centres of Excellence in skills as a key step in building India's future-ready workforce.
This budget has shown a significant emphasis on Skilling and Education, stated Chaudhary, speaking of projects like Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0, 50k Atal Tinkering Labs, BharatNet digital learning initiatives, and efforts to enhance skill development and IITs.
