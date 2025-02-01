Budget 2023: Paving the Path to a Future-Ready Workforce

Left Menu

The Budget introduces a transformative plan aimed at addressing immediate economic needs while prioritizing employment-led development, as per Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary. The focus includes AI-driven education, deep tech funding, skill development, and the establishment of five Centres of Excellence to prepare a future-ready workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:36 IST
The Union Budget for 2023 sets forth a transformative agenda, focusing on immediate economic needs with a strong emphasis on employment-led development, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary announced.

Chaudhary, the minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, drew attention to major initiatives in the budget, including deep tech funding and AI-driven education. He highlighted the establishment of five Centres of Excellence in skills as a key step in building India's future-ready workforce.

This budget has shown a significant emphasis on Skilling and Education, stated Chaudhary, speaking of projects like Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0, 50k Atal Tinkering Labs, BharatNet digital learning initiatives, and efforts to enhance skill development and IITs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

