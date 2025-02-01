Meghalaya's Path to Growth: CM Hails Union Budget 2025-26
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the Union Budget 2025-26 for its growth-oriented approach, emphasizing developments in agriculture, MSMEs, and connectivity. Highlighting initiatives such as the modified UDAN scheme and tax devolution increases, Sangma believes these measures will support Meghalaya's vision of doubling GSDP and boosting the economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:01 IST
The Union Budget 2025-26 has been described as a catalyst for growth by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.
In a post, he expressed gratitude towards Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for focusing on sectors like agriculture, MSMEs, and connectivity, which are integral for the state.
Particularly, the modified UDAN scheme is expected to enhance regional connectivity through helipads and smaller airports, essential for tourism.
Additionally, the tax devolution to Meghalaya has seen an increase alongside plans for broadband connectivity in schools, all of which aim to foster economic development.
