Meghalaya's Path to Growth: CM Hails Union Budget 2025-26

The Union Budget 2025-26 has been described as a catalyst for growth by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

In a post, he expressed gratitude towards Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for focusing on sectors like agriculture, MSMEs, and connectivity, which are integral for the state.

Particularly, the modified UDAN scheme is expected to enhance regional connectivity through helipads and smaller airports, essential for tourism.

Additionally, the tax devolution to Meghalaya has seen an increase alongside plans for broadband connectivity in schools, all of which aim to foster economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)